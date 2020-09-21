Central Connecticut State University Eliminates Spring Break for 2021

Central Connecticut State University is eliminating spring break for 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCSU President Zulma Toro has announced changes to the spring semester -- that it will start on Jan. 26, a week later than originally planned, and that spring break, which was scheduled for March 15-21, has been eliminated.

Finals will go on as scheduled from May 10-16.

📌On Friday, President Toro announced two changes to the academic calendar next semester that will help ensure the health and safety of our campuses. Read her full message here: https://t.co/p37PmmOl2G#COVID19Pandemic — CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) September 21, 2020

“I hope you are settling into the semester. Campus is certainly quieter this fall, and I eagerly look forward to a time when we are able to return full-time, but the ongoing pandemic makes it unlikely that we will return to near normal this spring,” Toro wrote in a message posted on the CCSU website.

Students at Connecticut College returning to campus will go through some stringent testing protocols.

“At this time, we are developing our plans for next semester and our intent is to continue the combination of on ground and remote classes and activities. Also, the CSCU System Office, in collaboration with the university presidents, has also determined that two changes in the academic calendar next semester will help ensure the health and safety of our campuses:

The spring semester will begin on January 26, 2021, which is one week later than originally scheduled.

Spring Break (March 15-21, 2021) will be eliminated,” the statement says.

Learn more here.