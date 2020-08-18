Education Dept. to Hear New Haven's Pitch to Begin School Remotely

New Haven Public Schools will find out today if they can move forward with their plan to begin the school year with all remote learning.

The district submitted a plan to the Connecticut Department of Education which calls for 10 weeks of remote learning to start the school year.

The Board of Education voted for the plan earlier this month after Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey suggested an initial plan to begin with a hybrid model. That plan would have included a mix of in-person learning and remote-learning for students in the district.

The Department of Education will hear from Dr. Tracey during a meeting held virtually today at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the meeting above in this article when it happens.