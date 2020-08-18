back to school

Education Dept. to Hear New Haven's Pitch to Begin School Remotely

NBC 5

New Haven Public Schools will find out today if they can move forward with their plan to begin the school year with all remote learning.

The district submitted a plan to the Connecticut Department of Education which calls for 10 weeks of remote learning to start the school year.

The Board of Education voted for the plan earlier this month after Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey suggested an initial plan to begin with a hybrid model. That plan would have included a mix of in-person learning and remote-learning for students in the district.

Back To School

back to school 3 hours ago

Hartford Officials to Give Update on Plan to Reopen Schools

reopening connecticut schools 20 hours ago

Connecticut Teachers Union Pushes For Delay of School Start

The Department of Education will hear from Dr. Tracey during a meeting held virtually today at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the meeting above in this article when it happens.

This article tagged under:

back to schoolCOVID-19new havencoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us