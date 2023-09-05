School bus drivers go on strike in Bolton and Coventry

School bus drivers who work for M&J are going on strike on Tuesday in Bolton and Coventry.

Anyone who lives in those towns should prepare for more traffic in the morning since so many more people will be driving to school. Kids will also be walking to school.

In Coventry, the school staff is available for early drop offs and late pickups.

The district also said student absences will be excused while the strike takes place. School officials said there will be opportunities to make up work.

This strike with M&J and the Coventry drivers is happening after contract negotiations stalled.

In Bolton, the school superintendent said while the Bolton contract with M&J is not up now, she has been told "Bolton drivers will also strike and refuse to work as a sign of support for the teamsters drivers in Coventry."

Some parents said they are supportive of the drivers, but said not having buses will be a huge inconvenience.

“I think a lot of carpooling, a lot of friends, neighbors helping out each other so we can do what we can do to get our kids to school," said Gael Goshdigian, of Coventry.

Even in Stafford, there have been signs the drivers there will strike. The district told parents to be prepared in case those M&J drivers also join the picket lines in support.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to M&J, but hasn't heard back.