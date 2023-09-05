Coventry

School bus drivers go on strike in Bolton and Coventry

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

School bus drivers who work for M&J are going on strike on Tuesday in Bolton and Coventry.

Anyone who lives in those towns should prepare for more traffic in the morning since so many more people will be driving to school. Kids will also be walking to school.

In Coventry, the school staff is available for early drop offs and late pickups.

The district also said student absences will be excused while the strike takes place. School officials said there will be opportunities to make up work.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This strike with M&J and the Coventry drivers is happening after contract negotiations stalled.

In Bolton, the school superintendent said while the Bolton contract with M&J is not up now, she has been told "Bolton drivers will also strike and refuse to work as a sign of support for the teamsters drivers in Coventry."

Some parents said they are supportive of the drivers, but said not having buses will be a huge inconvenience.

Local

connecticut weather 30 mins ago

Hot and humid weather on tap for the next few days

old saybrook 7 hours ago

Four injured in Old Saybrook boating accident

“I think a lot of carpooling, a lot of friends, neighbors helping out each other so we can do what we can do to get our kids to school," said Gael Goshdigian, of Coventry.

Even in Stafford, there have been signs the drivers there will strike. The district told parents to be prepared in case those M&J drivers also join the picket lines in support.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to M&J, but hasn't heard back.

This article tagged under:

CoventryBolton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us