Bad weather causing flight diversions, delays at Tweed-New Haven Airport

Passengers traveling through Tweed Airport in New Haven had to navigate some headaches Saturday. The foggy weather caused delays for some and diversions for others whose planes were trying to land at the airport.

As a plane took off from Tweed-New Haven Airport Saturday, the terminal was crowded with passengers waiting for their flights.

“It’s tiny in there so it can’t really hold that many people. It’s tough in there right now,” said Emily Tropsa, who was traveling to Fort Myers, Florida.

She was one of the passengers who were trying to make their way to Florida as their Breeze Airways flight got delayed.

Tweed Airport officials say the main reason for these delays is due to the cloud cover and fog in the area making it hard to land planes. In our previous reporting, the short runway at Tweed coupled with bad weather also plays a part. That’s resulting in delays to other departing and arriving flights from all airlines.

“We were supposed to fly out at 3:30 p.m. and then I got reports it was delayed until 4 p.m. and then delayed again until 5:20 p.m. so they’re doing the best they can,” Donna Middleton, of Old Lyme, said.

Breeze Airways says one flight coming from Fort Myers to Tweed was diverted to Providence, Rhode Island. They say all passengers had to get off there and were given full refunds.

Flight data shows five Avelo Airlines flights bound for Tweed were diverted. The airline says three flights were diverted to other airports including Albany and Syracuse, New York and Manchester, New Hampshire. They say they’re working on getting those passengers to New Haven as soon as possible.

Passengers waiting at Tweed say they’re making the best of their time.

“Luckily, I brought a lot of snacks, so I’ve been okay., but yeah, just been sitting around. It’s been really packed in there,” Tropsa said.

Others say they’re remaining patient.

“Smile and take it easy. Because stressing over it doesn’t do any good. It only makes it worse,” Middleton said.