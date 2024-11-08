Torrington

Ballot recount to take place in Torrington next week

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A ballot recount will take place in Torrington after election officials had to hand count votes due to issues with tabulators and ballots this week.

Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone said absentee ballots, early votes and same day registration ballots will be recounted.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Old tabulators that were used this year are due to be replaced by next year's election.

"I commend the city officials for their decision to conduct a partial recount this coming Tuesday, ensuring the accuracy of Torrington's electoral results," said Joe Canino, candidate for state representative of the 65th district.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

State Sen. Lisa Seminara (R-8th District) issued a statement about the recount, saying, "While I do not anticipate this will not change the election results, constituents deserve transparency and accurate information, as there have been several misleading reports of the number of votes cast."

She said that it appears her Democratic challenger, Paul Honig, is leading by less than 1%. Election data shows that she obtained 48% of the votes and Honig obtained 52%, respectively.

Local

Griswold 56 mins ago

Person hurt after car hits construction vehicle on I-395 South in Griswold

Fairfield 2 hours ago

Suspects in murder-for-hire plot traveled to Fairfield University trying to find target: officials

Seminara said the recount will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us