Ballot recount to take place in Torrington next week

A ballot recount will take place in Torrington after election officials had to hand count votes due to issues with tabulators and ballots this week.

Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone said absentee ballots, early votes and same day registration ballots will be recounted.

Old tabulators that were used this year are due to be replaced by next year's election.

"I commend the city officials for their decision to conduct a partial recount this coming Tuesday, ensuring the accuracy of Torrington's electoral results," said Joe Canino, candidate for state representative of the 65th district.

State Sen. Lisa Seminara (R-8th District) issued a statement about the recount, saying, "While I do not anticipate this will not change the election results, constituents deserve transparency and accurate information, as there have been several misleading reports of the number of votes cast."

She said that it appears her Democratic challenger, Paul Honig, is leading by less than 1%. Election data shows that she obtained 48% of the votes and Honig obtained 52%, respectively.

Seminara said the recount will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.