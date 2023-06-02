Barrows STEM Academy in Windham Closed Friday After Vehicle Fire

Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy in North Windham is closed Friday after a vehicle fire near the school.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg notified the school community that the fire is out, but the fire marshal at 7:15 a.m. directed school officials to close the Barrows STEM Academy for the day on Friday, June 2.

The message posted on the school website said this does not impact any schools other than Barrows. All other district schools are open today.

Buses that had already picked up students for Barrows will bring them back to their bus stops, Youngberg wrote.

Barrows parents should go to their child’s bus stop to pick up their child.

Youngberg said bus drivers will not leave children unattended.