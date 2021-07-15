Bat in Bridgeport Home Was Rabid: Officials

A bat found in a home in Bridgeport tested positive for rabies and city officials are warning any resident who does find a bat in their home to call animal control and not try to get rid of it on your own.

City officials said the city and animal control were notified that a bat in a residence of the Brooklawn area tested positive for rabies.

Bridgeport animal control officials urge residents to proceed with caution when coming in contact with stray and wild animals.

If you come in contact with any wildlife that you fear might be rabid, do not approach.

UNUSUAL ANIMAL BEHAVIORS:

Bats active during daylight hours

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth

Aggressive behaviors

City officials said that if you find a bat in your home, do not approach or try to rid the bat yourself. Call Bridgeport Animal Control.

Report any unusual animal behavior to Bridgeport’s Animal Control Office at 203-576-7671.

Learn more here from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection here.