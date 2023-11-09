‘Be the change you want to see': Cromwell's mayor-elect breaks barriers

History is in the making in Cromwell this week.

Voters chose a new mayor who will mean some firsts for the town, including being the youngest person to serve in the job.

“I'm feeling on cloud nine. I'm really ecstatic about what we're going to be doing over the next four years,” mayor-elect James Demetriades, D – Cromwell, said.

Demetriades is riding a wave of excitement as he’s set to take over as mayor of Cromwell on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He will be the first Democratic mayor, the first openly LGBTQ and at age 29, the youngest.

“I think the town is looking for some new energy. So I'm really excited to get started. And I'm really grateful for the opportunity to serve the town that I love so, so much,” Demetriades said.

He grew up here, served as a town councilor and is an attorney. Demetriades said his campaign slogan was positively Cromwell, even appearing with his opponent in an online video.

Now after winning, Demetriades is ready to get to work for his community. And they’ve got ideas of where to start.

"School activities for the kids in town,” Stacey Wallwork, of Cromwell, said.

"If there was a priority, economic development,” Colleen Sokolowski, of Cromwell, said.

Demetriades said while the Travelers Championship is an important event to take place in town, he’s also focused on growing and keeping small businesses.

Even before day 1, he’s already accomplished breaking barriers and potentially inspiring even younger generations.

“Be the change you want to see. If you want to change something, go out there and do it,” Demetriades said.

Demetriades said other priorities for him once he's in office will be improving transparency and accessibility of local government.

A lot to do for what we’re told is an unpaid position.