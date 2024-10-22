Madison

Beachgoers head to Hammonasset to enjoy unusually warm temperatures

Dozens of families headed to Hammonasset Beach State Park to enjoy the unusually warm temperatures on Tuesday.

By Briceyda Landaverde

An unusual scene at the beach during October.

“We are surprised there are so many other people out here,” Jillian Stone, of Farmington, said. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The summer season officially wrapped up last month, but warm temperatures have been in full swing this week, attracting dozens of families out to Hammonasset Beach State Park.

“It is fantastic to be out, although sometimes I get a little worried about global warming,” Kristiina Hormigo, of Bristol, said. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Moms Kristiina Hormigo, Erica Bencivenga and Jillian Stone homeschool their children. On Tuesday, they decided to take their school lesson outdoors so their kids could learn about tides in the warm weather.

“In general, we love teaching them this topic. We have a lot of fun with it, they have a great time,” Hormigo said.

In preparation for the trip to the shoreline, the moms had to go digging for beachwear that had already been put away for the season.

Local

New Haven 50 mins ago

New Haven aims to fight climate change with unveiling of large mural

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Voters to decide on possible change to no-fault absentee ballots

“We have no flip flops or beachwear for shoes, but it is worth it, even if we don't have all the perfect equipment,” Bencivenga said.

 For other local neighbors, coming to the beach during the off-season is pretty normal.

“We are just here, having fun with our horses, riding around on the beach, taking them for a little swim because it is nice and warm,” Alexa Clark, of Essex, said.

“I haven’t seen this many people here since it opened October 1st for us to come down with the horses,” Brittany O’Hara, of Killingworth, said. “I think everybody is just happy to be out and enjoying this weather.”

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Anumeha Singh encourages the same safety tips shared during the summertime.

“I would just say, enjoy the beautiful season that we got lucky with but at the same time just be careful, hydrate, have your sun protection on and exert the same protection near water that you always would,” Singh said.

This article tagged under:

Madison
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us