Beachgoers head to Hammonasset to enjoy unusually warm temperatures

An unusual scene at the beach during October.

“We are surprised there are so many other people out here,” Jillian Stone, of Farmington, said.

The summer season officially wrapped up last month, but warm temperatures have been in full swing this week, attracting dozens of families out to Hammonasset Beach State Park.

“It is fantastic to be out, although sometimes I get a little worried about global warming,” Kristiina Hormigo, of Bristol, said.

Moms Kristiina Hormigo, Erica Bencivenga and Jillian Stone homeschool their children. On Tuesday, they decided to take their school lesson outdoors so their kids could learn about tides in the warm weather.

“In general, we love teaching them this topic. We have a lot of fun with it, they have a great time,” Hormigo said.

In preparation for the trip to the shoreline, the moms had to go digging for beachwear that had already been put away for the season.

“We have no flip flops or beachwear for shoes, but it is worth it, even if we don't have all the perfect equipment,” Bencivenga said.

For other local neighbors, coming to the beach during the off-season is pretty normal.

“We are just here, having fun with our horses, riding around on the beach, taking them for a little swim because it is nice and warm,” Alexa Clark, of Essex, said.

“I haven’t seen this many people here since it opened October 1st for us to come down with the horses,” Brittany O’Hara, of Killingworth, said. “I think everybody is just happy to be out and enjoying this weather.”

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Anumeha Singh encourages the same safety tips shared during the summertime.

“I would just say, enjoy the beautiful season that we got lucky with but at the same time just be careful, hydrate, have your sun protection on and exert the same protection near water that you always would,” Singh said.