Bear's Smokehouse BBQ fundraiser will support World Central Kitchen amid Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ is holding a fundraiser in New Haven to support World Central Kitchen as it provides free meals for people affected by the devastation from Hurricane Helene.

The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the New Haven location on 470 James St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in Asheville, N.C. and World Central Kitchen, which was founded by chef José Andrés, are serving thousands of free hot meals to people who have been impacted by the devastation from Hurricane Helene, according to Bear’s.

The goal of the fundraiser in New Haven is to support the restaurant’s ongoing hurricane relief efforts and provide free meals to people in Asheville, North Carolina who have been impacted after Hurricane Helene.

The fundraiser will include music, performances, a silent auction, dinner and drinks.

All proceeds will go toward World Central Kitchen’s hurricane relief efforts and the support of Bear’s staff who are at the forefront of meal distribution, according to the restaurant.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the way our team in Asheville has come together in this challenging

time,” Jamie McDonald, co-owner of Bear’s, said in a statement. Our staff and volunteers, alongside World Central Kitchen, are working tirelessly to ensure no one goes hungry. This fundraiser will help sustain that effort.”

Bear’s said they and World Central Kitchen will continue to provide free meals as the community rebuilds.

Tickets are available online here.

You can learn more about the fundraiser here.

Bear's Smokehouse has locations in Hartford, New Haven, South Windsor and Windsor in Connecicut and two locations in Ashville, North Carolina.