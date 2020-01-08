Berlin

Animal Hospital Collecting Items to Help Australian Wildlife Displaced by Fires

Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital is asking for items like blankets, animal beds, animal sweaters, and pillowcases, which can be fashioned into pouches to create a warm, safe space for a displaced animal.

By Jamie Ratliff

NBC Connecticut

The Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital in Berlin is collecting items that can be fashioned into pouches like this for wildlife displaced by the fires in Australia.

Wildfires raging across Australia have taken a devastating toll on the nation. At least 24 people are dead and more than 32,000-square-miles burned.

Scientists estimate more than a billion animals have been killed, and they worry the wildfires may wipe out entire species.

The devastating images are motivating many across the US to give, and an animal hospital in Berlin is looking to help too.

"If somebody is crafty, knows how to knit, crochet, sew, any kind of talent like that, even one pouch per person would be huge. It really would be," said Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital Wildlife rehabber and receptionist Alex Dumas.

On Tuesday, Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital posted on their Facebook asking for crafted items like blankets, animal beds, animal sweaters, and pillowcases. Dumas said something as simple as a fleece or cotton pouch can mean a lot for a displaced animal.

Due to the recent catastrophic Bush Fires in Australia we are collecting crafted items to donate to help with the local...

Posted by Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

"It creates a warm, safe, dark, quiet environment," said Dumas. "They're washable. They're simple to make, and they make all the difference in the world."

Since the post, Dumas said people in and out of the state have contacted her offering to sew and knit items. She said even if people just donate fleece or light blankets or sheets, that would be a huge help. Employees hope what they're able to collect helps the wildlife and countless volunteers half a world away.

"I just hope that every little bit we can contribute with this fundraiser can help and make some sort of positive impact," said Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital Boarding Specialist Cote Derota.

Donations will be accepted at Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital at 977 Farmington Ave, Berlin, CT.

For more on the items being accepted along with crafting patterns, head to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/kensingtonbird/

For other ways you can help victims and volunteers working the Australian wildfires, click here: http://nbcct.co/Z71IKDb

