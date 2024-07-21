Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 316 in Hebron

A bicyclist has serious injuries after a crash on Route 316 in Hebron on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to Route 316 around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

State police later determined that the incident only involved a bicyclist. No other vehicles were involved.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The area was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.