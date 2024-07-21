Hebron

Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 316 in Hebron

By Cailyn Blonstein

A bicyclist has serious injuries after a crash on Route 316 in Hebron on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to Route 316 around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle.

State police later determined that the incident only involved a bicyclist. No other vehicles were involved.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

The area was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

