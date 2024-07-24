Bicyclist hit by intoxicated driver in Meriden is in critical condition: police

A man is in critical condition after he was hit while riding an electric bicycle in Meriden and police said the driver who hit him was intoxicated.

The man was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram on Cook Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on July 17 while riding home from his job at Walmart in Wallingford, according to police.

The victim was thrown from the bike and found unresponsive and he was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

The driver suspected of hitting him failed field sobriety tests and has been charged with assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and reckless driving, according to Meriden police.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone who has information or video of the crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.