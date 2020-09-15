Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru to Continue

The 2020 Big E is canceled, but you can still get the food that you crave when you go to the fair.

The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru is coming back later this month and in October. It will happen between Sept. 22 and 27; Sept. 29 to Oct. 4; Oct. 6 through 11; and Oct. 13 through 18.

There will be tickets and timed entry reservations. Each week, Tuesday through Sunday, the Drive Thru will have three different vendors.

There is a $5 per vehicle entry fee and reservations for a specific time slot must be made online in advance.

You can reserve many time slots as you wish per week at $5 per vehicle reservation.

Tickets for the first week, Sept. 22-27, go on sale Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle entry fee.

During the week of Sept. 22-27, a special offer will be made available to purchase discounted tickets to the 2021 Big E. Each week will bring a different special offer and will be announced on social media.

“We were overwhelmed with the support we received during our first food drive thru. It’s clear The Big E will be missed, and this is our way of creating a safe, socially distant opportunity to present the genuine foods people have come to know and love, and continue to create memories for our guests,” ESE President and CEO, Gene Cassidy, said in a statement. “This is the real thing!”

Time Slots

A maximum of 50 cars per hour within two-hour time slots will be registered each day. Following are the time slots:

Tuesday to Thursday: 11a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.; 4 to 6pm; and 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Drive Thru is open to standard passenger vehicles only. Pedestrians, bikes, motorcycles, busses, RVs, limousines, commercial passenger vans, oversized vehicles and trailers are not permitted.

Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food.

What You Need to Know

The drive-through will be at the Eastern States Exposition Fairgrounds. Enter via Gate 9.

Tickets: $5 per vehicle, for a specific time slot, purchased in advance at www.TheBigE.com.

Menu

Sept. 22 – 27

Butcher Boys Steak Sandwich - $11 Italian Sausage Grinder - $11 Chicken Pita - $11 Fried Pickle Slices - $7

Calabrese Market & Grill Cotton Candy - $6 Caramel Apples - $5 Candy Apple - $4 Popcorn - $5 Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15 Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle - $2.50 Bucket of Seven Pickles - $17

Piche’s Concessions Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers - $8 each Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel - $2



Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

Angela’s Pizza Giant Mozzarella Sticks - $7 Large Pizza with Toppings - $25 Pizza Slice - $5

Big Kahuna Gyro Bowls - $12 Greek Gyros - $10 Chicken Gyros/Bowls - $12 Veggie Gyro - $8 French Gyro - $11

Cinnamon Saloon Hot Cinnamon Buns - $6 each or 4-pack for $18 Fruit Smoothies - Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.) Apple Crisp - $7; Two servings, $12 Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5 Hot/Cold Cider - $4



Oct. 6 – 11

Brew Garden Pub Food Chicken & Waffles with Fries - $11 Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries - $9 Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries - $9 Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries - $11 Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries - $11 Side of Fries - $5

Pig Park BBQ Pulled Pork Plates - $13 Brisket Plates - $14 Pig Bowls - $8 Cow Bowls - $9 Turkey Legs - $15

Poppie’s Fresh Lemonade - Small $4 and Large $8 Corn Dogs - Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno - $6 Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9 Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $4 each



Oct. 13 – 18

Billie’s Baked Potato Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese - $7 (Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Calabrese Market & Grill Cotton Candy - $6 Caramel Apples - $5 Candy Apple - $4 Popcorn - $5 Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Chompers Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers - 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)



In addition to menu items mentioned above, many vendors will also offer soda, water and some additional sides. All vendors will accept cash or credit card payment.