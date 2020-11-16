Big E's $1,000 ‘Golden Ticket' to Include Lifetime Passes

The Big E is getting ready to return in 2021 and will be selling a limited number of “Golden Tickets” that offer lifetime passes to the fair.

The tickets sell for $1,000 and 100 of them will be sold on the Fair’s website starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday until all the tickets are gone.

The Golden Ticket will offer lifetime admission to The Big E for its holder and an accompanying guest, free parking and a host of annual surprises and benefits, according to the Big E.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many festivals and fairs this year, including the Big E, which hosted special fair food drives instead of holding the fair.

“The Golden Ticket offers a lifetime of wonder for its lucky purchasers and their guests, offering years and years of the Fair as a VIP forever,” Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition said in a statement. “This is the time of year we typically put one fair to bed and begin the long, exciting road to the next one. With the unfortunate derailment in 2020, we are fully committed to making the 2021 edition our greatest yet. The Golden Ticket is the ideal promotion to get underway with style and sizzle.”

The Big E said tickets will be delivered to recipients in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

The Big E has started to announce plans for 2021, including a Brad Paisley concert on Sept. 24.