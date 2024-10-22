Big Time Rush to put on big-time performance on ice in Bridgeport

Pop music boyband Big Time Rush is performing a special concert at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport this winter.

For one night only, the boyband will come to Connecticut for "Big Time Rush on Ice," which is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event is described as a one-of-a-kind concert performance featuring spectacles on ice, plenty of surprises, fun, games and more.

Big Time Rush — comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — is known for big-time hits including "Worldwide," "Boyfriend," "Halfway There," "Til I Forget About You" and more.

The band reunited in 2020 after spending roughly eight years apart. The boyband took the stage at the Big E this year.

It's the second annual Holiday Extravaganza for Big Time Rush following last year's event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Even Santa made an appearance.

"This is something we’ve spoken about doing for years and are finally pulling off! We played hockey players in our show and now we’re going to see how we fare in real life on ice. It will be a memorable and fun night! Come experience a once in a lifetime evening with us - music, hockey and a whole lot more," the band said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.