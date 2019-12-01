Bill Allowing Pharmacists to Give Kids the Flu Shot at Risk

It's unclear whether efforts next year to make the seasonal flu vaccine more accessible to children will get any traction.

Given the anticipated debate about whether to end Connecticut's religious exemption from certain childhood vaccinations, the CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association says his group doesn't plan to push for a bill in the next regular legislative session that would allow young people to get a flu shot from a pharmacist.

Nathan Tinker says concerns raised by parents skeptical about the safety of vaccines could impede efforts to make the flu vaccine more accessible.

Groton Sen. Heather Somers, a Republican, says she still plans to resurrect the bill when lawmakers return in February. She says the legislation will save lives.

Currently, pharmacists can only administer flu shots to adults.