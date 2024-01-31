Blood drive held in honor of Ethan Song on Wednesday

The family of a Guilford teen who died in an accidental shooting six years ago is honoring his memory and holding a blood drive in his name on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross and Ethan Song Miller Foundation are holding a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at East Creek Landing, at 390 South Union St. in Guilford.

Ethan Song died on Jan. 31, 2018, in an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Song family is hosting the blood drive and invites the community to join them.

The sponsor code is Ethan.

In the years since their son’s death, Ethan’s parents have worked on efforts to honor their son and to fight for measures to help prevent others from unimaginable loss.