Body of missing New London teen pulled from RI waters

Rhode Island authorities have recovered the body of a New London teenager that had gone swimming and hadn't been seen since.

Police say the 15-year-old was pulled from the water off Walaloam Drive in Westerly.

Authorities haven't released the name of the teenager at this time.

The 15-year-old had gone swimming with his family Thursday night at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.

A lifeguard wasn't on duty at the time, according to Rhode Island officials.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the search team, and with the entire community during this extremely unsettling time," Superintendent of New London Public Schools Dr. Cynthia Ritchie said.

Counseling, as well as administrators and members of the school district's Crisis Teams, will be made available to New London students, faculty, and staff during this difficult time starting at 8 Monday morning at the Science and Technology building.

"Thank you for your support of this family, the community, and each other during this difficult time. Our hearts continue to be broken," Superintendent Ritchie added.

Authorities are working to determine a cause and manner of death for the New London teen.