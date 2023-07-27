Water Rescue

Search continues for CT teen that went swimming at RI beach

By Andrew Masse

Getty Images

A search is underway for a teenager that had recently gone swimming in Rhode Island waters.

Authorities say that a family of twelve from the New London area had gone swimming after hours at Misquamicut State Beach Thursday night.

Of the twelve, a 15-year-old boy did not make it out of the water.

Extensive search efforts got underway during the evening hours but ceased around 11 p.m.

Crews are expected to continue their search for the missing boy sometime Friday morning.

Authorities noted that there was no lifeguard on duty at the time when the family went swimming.

