Boil Advisory Issued for Some Coventry Homes After Water Main Break

People in Coventry are being warned to boil their water before drinking it after a water main break Wednesday afternoon.

According to Connecticut Water, the boil advisory will remain in effect until water samples can be tested to confirm there is no bacteria in the system. The order was prompted by a loss of water pressure caused by a water main break.

The order affects around 150 customers of the General Water system, who were all notified by phone, text and email, according to Connecticut Water officials. No other homes are affected.

The test results are expected within 48 hours.