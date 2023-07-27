Connecticut Water

Boil water advisories issued for Thomaston, Terryville, Southbury, Oxford and Middlebury

The company is advising customers to boil water they are going to drink or cook with.

By Katie Langley

Connecticut Water has issued two separate boil water advisories for customers under the Heritage Village and Thomaston Water Systems.

The Heritage Village system serves approximately 5,200 people in Southbury, Oxford and parts of Middlebury.

The Thomaston system serves approximately 2,500 customers in Thomaston and Terryville.

Connecticut water advised customers to boil any water they are consuming before drinking, cooking or preparing food.

The water is safe to use for bathing and cleaning without boiling it first.

In both cases, Connecticut Water conducted routine water tests and detected bacteria in the water samples. The company says it is collecting new samples but advises customers to boil water as a precautionary measure while tests are ongoing.

Customers in both areas have been notified by phone, email and text, according to Connecticut Water.

