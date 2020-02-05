Bolton

Bolton Man Found in Possession of Guns, Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition: CSP

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have arrested a Bolton man who is accused of being in possession of multiple guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

On Tuesday, state police said specially trained weapon detection k9s were brought to 42-year-old Michael Gramegna's home in Bolton to assist with a search for guns in relation to a search warrant.

The dogs discovered thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, several large-capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-type rifle, according to state police.

State police said Gramegna was charged with violating a protective order, which prohibited him from being at the home. He was also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and falsifying a marker plate.

State police and detectives served the search and seizure warrant. Gramegna was held on a $2 million bond.

Authorities said additional arrests are expected. The investigation is ongoing.

