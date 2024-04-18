Boston police issue warning over fake Celtics, Bruins playoff tickets

For the eighth year in a row, Boston will be hosting not one but two teams headed to the playoffs in spring, but for anyone hoping to go to the upcoming Celtics or Bruins games, the Boston Police Department has a warning — be careful who you buy tickets from.

Only buy tickets from official vendors, police said, because buying from unauthorized re-sellers raises the possibility that the tickets will be fake or invalid.

"Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk. Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors," police said in a warning, one the department often makes around sports playoffs.

The cheapest available single ticket at TD Garden for Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round series on Sunday was selling on Ticketmaster for $144 for a verified resale ticket or $172 for a standard ticket as of Thursday afternoon. For the Bruins' first game at TD on Saturday, the prices started at $189 for a resale ticket and $214 for a standard one.

