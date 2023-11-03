Boxes to Boots: Berlin fourth grader uses birthday money to give back to troops

A fourth grader at Emma Willard Elementary in Berlin is giving back in a special way.

While most children save their money for a special game or toy, Jayce Panetta used his birthday savings to give to those who, he said, give to us every day.

“It’s just the least that we could do because they’re out sacrificing their lives,” Panetta said.

The whole idea started with a visit to a Boxes to Boots collection drive. Jayce said he went along with his grandmother and left inspired to be a part of it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“The first day I walked in there, they already had like 2,000 boxes in there wrapped up,” he explained.

So, his grandmother reached out to Boxes to Boots president, Kristen Gauvin. Gauvin said it melted her heart to hear that someone so young wanted to be a part. She said the troops are true heroes and our children see them as such.

“They’re real-life superheroes,” Gauvin said. “It’s so special. Kids like Jayce who have those big hearts that want to give back."

Boxes to Boots was established in 2015. For the past several years the organization has collected and sent supplies to troops overseas just in time for the holidays.

It wasn't long after Jayce's inquiry that he got his school involved. Gauvin and Willard Elementary principal, Megan Sirois, collaborated on a plan to bring it to the school.

"I said ‘hey, I hear that you’ve been doing some amazing things with Boxes to Boots.’ He said to me, 'I have been, but I don’t like a lot of people to know about it.' So I said to him, 'well if we do a collection in the school, a lot of people will know.' And he said, 'that’s okay, it’s going to help others,'" Sirois explained.

From there, Jayce asked his friends, family, and fellow students to give. Sirois said he even got flyers made and put them around the school. Panetta said he was shocked at how many people joined in to help.

“I just asked them 'do you guys really want to be a part of this?' And they said, 'yes,'” Panetta added.

Gauvin was so impressed by what Jayce did, she thought about something special for him. Two active-duty Marines came to school to thank him in-person. They greeted him with a high-five and told him they were proud of him.

Even though Jayce's piggy bank is now empty, the boxes at Willard Elementary are full. He said that is a gift to him.

Friday was the final day to donate to Boxes to Boots at certain Xfinity store locations but it is not the final day to donate.

For a list of supplies needed or information on how to get in touch with Boxes to Boots, click here.

November 18 is the final day of packing before the boxes are shipped. Gauvin said she expects the boxes to arrive for the troops just before Christmas.