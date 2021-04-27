Boy Hit By Car Near School in New Canaan: Police

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car near his school in New Canaan Tuesday morning.

Police said the boy, a 12-year-old student at Saxe Middle School, was struck at South Avenue and Farm Road at 8:17 a.m. and sustained minor injuries.

He was taken to the emergency room at Norwalk Hospital.

Police said the driver had a green light and was turning left onto South Avenue from Farm Road to go north and the boy had gotten out of a car that was stopped on South Avenue to cross the street when he was struck.

He was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

Police are investigating.