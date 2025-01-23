Hartford

12-year-old shot in Hartford after hitting car with snowball: police

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in Hartford Wednesday night was shot because he was throwing snowballs at cars, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace around 7:15 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They found the 12-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening by police.

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They hit a car, which circled the block, chased the kids, and someone in the vehicle shot the 12-year-old.

He was taken to Connecticut Children's to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us