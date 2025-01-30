Bradley Airport says plane crash near Reagan National is impacting flights in CT

A spokesperson with the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) said flights coming into and out of Bradley Airport are being impacted by the ground stop in effect at Reagan National Airport.

A ground stop was put in place after a small commercial airliner and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed.

A flight scheduled to take off from Reagan National to Bradley Airport at 11:44 p.m. has been cancelled.

A separate flight scheduled to depart from Bradley Airport at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday has been also cancelled.

Another flight from Bradley to Reagan National is expected to take off at 8:53 a.m. That flight has not yet been impacted.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter.

It's unclear how long the ground stop will remain in effect. The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

Click here for live updates on the plane crash.