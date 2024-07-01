Bradley International Airport launches concierge service

A new concierge service is now available for passengers at Bradley International Airport.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said passengers can now book the new service, which launched on Monday.

The cost starts at $79.99 and travelers who book the service will be greeted by a concierge team member when they arrive at the airport and that person will help with checking in at the airline ticket counter, doing through the TSA security checkpoint via priority access, accompanying the passenger or passengers directly to their gate, delivering food directly to the gate through BDL Market, retrieving checked bags and assisting to and from parking, pickup or car rental.

“This new concierge program at Bradley International Airport is offering travelers another layer of convenience,” Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said in a statement. “The program is designed to make traveling through the airport truly easy, by offering personalized assistance and removing some of the unknowns that passengers may have about flying.”

Advanced reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit www.bradleyairport.com/concierge