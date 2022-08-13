Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington Hosts Goat Yoga Classes

There might have been more members in Saturday's yoga class than those who actually signed up. That's because it was held inside a goat pen.

"Right now, we have 50, but that's always coming and going. We love babies," said Anneliese Dadrase, Owner of Bradley Mountain Farm.

Goats of all sizes were far from shy. They joined right in, some jumping, stumbling and relaxing as one does in yoga.

"This is my first time doing goat yoga, it's been on my bucket list," said Chelsea Eaton, of Bethlehem. "I'm so happy I get to be here for my future sister-in-law's bachelorette trip."

"I think I'm petting more goats than I am doing yoga," said Sonja Koni, of Rocky Hill.

Instructor Jennifer Tirillo says that's all part of the practice, especially since the goats like to be pet and interact with people. While she does goat yoga for fun, Tirillo has been teaching yoga in Newington since 2012.

"I always explain to them that this is meant to be fun. If they're showing up for a serious vinyasa flow, that's not our journey for today. It's really just to integrate a little movement and breath, but also to be here with all the goats," said Tirillo.

Bradley Mountain Farm started offering goat yoga classes in 2017, two years after the farm opened. Today, it offers a variety of goat programs.

"Goats in pajama parties, goat cuddle therapy, goat birthday parties, parades," said Dadrase.

So, the next time you're looking to get outside, laugh, or be active, roll out your mat with your friends, family, and a few ambitious yoga members.

"They're loving, they like to climb. Goats just want to be with you, and they can spread their energy to you," said Dadrase.

You can go to the farm's website to register for a class.