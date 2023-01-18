Brian Walshe Dismembered, Discarded the Body of Wife Ana Walshe, Prosecutors Allege

Brian Walshe dismembered the body of his wife, Ana Walshe, before discarding it, prosecutors alleged during Walshe's arraignment Wednesday morning as he faces a murder charge.

Walshe, who was led into the courtroom in handcuffs and had a blank state painted on his face throughout the proceeding, was held without bail. Wednesday was his second arraignment in the case of his wife's disappearance.

Prosecutors laid out an intricate timeline of the day's following Ana Walshe's New Year's Day disappearance, saying that DNA testing of items discarded in a Swampscott dumpster link back to the Walshe couple, including slippers, tissues and a Tyvek suit.

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," a state prosecutor said during the hearing. "The bags were later discarded in Swampscott, and contained Ana's property and the items used to clean up as well as the DNA that was left behind."

The state said Wednesday that a search of 10 trash bags that were thrown away in Swampscott turned up a number of items, including towels, rugs, a hacksaw, a piece of a necklace she has been pictured wearing and a COVID-19 vaccine card in her name.

Brian Walshe has been in police custody for over a week, after initially being charged with misleading police in connection with the search for his missing wife, who is a mother of three from Cohasset, Massachusetts.

In a major development on Tuesday, prosecutors announced that Walshe is now facing a murder charge in the case, although they did not specify what evidence sparked the new charge. Authorities added Tuesday evening that Walshe had been charged with improper handling and transport of human remains.

During Walshe's arraignment last week for the misleading police charge, prosecutors said they found a bloody knife and blood in the basement of the Walshe home. They also accused Walshe during the hearing of lying to police about his whereabouts, and buying $450 in cleaning supplies at a Home Depot.

Amid exhaustive searches through garbage, police found a hacksaw and bloody towels, sources told NBC10 Boston.

Brian Walshe Murder Charge: Cohasset Reacts

Ana Walshe's case has garnered international attention, as a concerned public far and wide tracked the investigation closely.

Walshe's hometown of Cohasset held a vigil last week, coming together in prayer for the missing mom.

Now that Brian Walshe's murder charge has been public, some locals have had strong words.

“I’m sure the husband’s going to have a nice time rotting in prison just thinking, what his actions, his consequences he’s gonna be dealing with right now and for the rest of his life," Cohasset resident Anderew Giomaritin said.

Brian Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, declined to talk about the new charges, but said she's focused on defending him in court.

Walshe pleaded not guilty to the charge of misleading police last week.