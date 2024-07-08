West Haven

Bridge replacements in West Haven to bring new traffic patterns, years of detours

By Bryan Mercer

Some bridges and roadways in West Haven are found to be in poor condition, and a multi-year project is underway to replace them.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Interchange 43 Improvements Project includes the following actions:

  • Replacing the bridge that carries I-95 over First Ave
  • Replacing the bridge that carries I-95 over the Metro North railway
  • Reconstructing Interchange 43 ramps

In total, DOT says more than 2,000 feet of roadway along Interstate 95 will be reconstructed; widening lanes and an expected improvement in traffic flow.

In a release, CTDOT says the design phase of the project will wrap up in the summer, with construction expect to start soon after.

CTDOT, along with contracted engineering firm Hardesty & Hanover, says that construction phase will last about 3 years, ending in 2027.

During that time, drivers won't be able to get into I-95 north from interchange 43, and instead will be detoured to the next entrance ramp at interchange 44.

Detours are expected to start in the spring of 2025 and last approximately 27 months.

