Bridgeport Mayor to Give Update on COVID-19

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is calling on residents of the city to follow the governor's calls to stay home when possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

There have been nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bridgeport., which Ganim stresed is only 50 miles from New York the "epicenter" of coronavirus in the United States.

Ganim said five of the nine people are hospitalized.

During a briefing Monday afternoon, Ganim said distance learning for students will continue until Spring Break, April 19, and officials will revisit that date.

He is calling on residents to bag their trash to help prevent the spread of coranavirus.

