Bridgeport mayoral race is too close to call

Voters in Bridgeport cast their ballots for mayor on Tuesday, knowing there’s a chance the results wouldn't actually settle an election thrown into uncertainty by allegations of voting irregularities.

Last week, a judge tossed out the results of the Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new one, citing “mishandled” absentee ballots that left the court unable to determine who won. That set up the most bizarre of the mayoral contests being held across the state Tuesday.

Both Democrats who competed in the primary — incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes — were on the ballot again for the general election.

"It's still a little early for the vote count...As we go through the vote count tonight, I'm going to ask that everybody be patient," Ganim said.

Gomes said Tuesday night that he is leading, but the city is still awaiting the absentee ballot count.

"When the votes are counted, it's apparent to us that it's going to be a very close election, very close outcome that is probably too early to call," Ganim said.

Ganim and Gomes may have to face each other a third time in a new primary to be held at a later date. Depending on the outcome of a continuing court fight, that could then be followed by a rerun of the general election.

Gomes, the city's former chief administrative officer, appeared as an independent on Tuesday’s ballot.

The two other candidates are Republican David Herz and Democrat Lamond Daniels, who failed to qualify for the primary and ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the general election until all legal issues and challenges related to the primary are fully resolved.

The hearing

On Nov. 1, Superior Court Judge William Clark tossed out the primary after a multiday court hearing on a legal challenge by Gomes, who had appeared to lose the September primary by 251 votes.

The hearing featured surveillance video showing at least two Ganim supporters dropping stacks of absentee ballots into outdoor collection boxes, or directing other people to do so, in violation of a state law requiring voters to drop off their ballots themselves or designate certain people to do it.

Summoned to court to explain, two women seen in the videos invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions on the witness stand.

In Clark's decision, he said the videos and other testimony was evidence of ballot “harvesting,” a banned practice where campaign volunteers visit voters, persuade them to vote by absentee ballot, then collect those ballots or mail them in on behalf of the voters.

"The videos are shocking to the court and should be shocking to all the parties,” the judge wrote.

Ganim, 64, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of wrongdoing related to the ballots.

Critics, though, are skeptical.

Ganim’s first run as Bridgeport's mayor was interrupted when he was convicted of corruption and served seven years in prison. He won his old job back in 2015 after his release from prison and contends he has the “good, solid experience” to lead the city of about 148,300.

“Sure, we're far from a perfect city or a perfect administration,” Ganim said during a recent debate. “But we're fighters for what's good for the people of the city of Bridgeport.”