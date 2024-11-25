Bridgeport not releasing investigation that led to firing of employee charged with ballot fraud

People in Bridgeport are calling on the city to release the findings of an investigation that led to a city employee losing her job earlier this month.

Bridgeport fired Wanda Geter-Pataky, who is at the center of two absentee ballot scandals but cited attorney-client privilege in refusing to release anything from the investigation. Bridgeport hired an outside law firm to conduct the investigation.

“This administration is not committed to ending corruption,” said Callie Heilmann, co-director of Bridgeport Generation Now.

Geter-Pataky was placed on leave after video emerged showing her stuffing absentee ballots into a drop box during the August 2023 Democratic mayoral primary.

That video was at the heart of a judge’s order for a re-do primary and election. Mayor Joe Ganim wasn’t re-elected until February of 2024.

John Gomes, who lost the primary and election to Ganim, is among those calling for transparency.

“The entire city of Bridgeport would like to see the report, the investigation, the result,” Gomes said.

A spokesman for Ganim didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Even some lawmakers are joining the call, saying they need to know what happened in order to approve election reforms.

“I think it provides us more ability to learn from what occurred here and to implement the regulations and legislation necessary,” Sen. Stephen Harding, (R - Minority Leader), said.