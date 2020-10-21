Bridgeport Police Expand Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Woman With Alzheimer's

Police are expanding their search for an 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who has been missing from Bridgeport since Sunday.

For the last two days, Bridgeport police said the city has been extensively searching possible areas for Teresa Zangrilli with help from surrounding communities and state police.

On Wednesday, police said the city was expanding their search area to include the entire City of Bridgeport area.

Police said Zangrilli suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

She was last seen near the Marshall's sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Zangrilli's phone was last pinged later in the evening near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue, authorities added.

The entire Bridgeport community is asked to be cognizant of Zangrilli's description and to keep an eye out in their neighborhoods. If you see her, you're urged to contact 911.

Zangrilli was last seen wearing a pink fleece top with a beige v-neck top underneath with brown pants and black shoes, officers said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Zangrilli. She is 5-foot two-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with possible information regarding her whereabouts can also call Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at (203) 576-TIPS.