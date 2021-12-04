Bridgeport Police Search For Homicide Suspect

Bridgeport police are searching for a man they say shot and killed the new boyfriend of his children's mother.

According to police, 28-year-old Miguel Rojas shot 37-year-old Jalen Parilla in the area of West Avenue and Liberty Street.

Parilla was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Rojas has two children with Parilla's girlfriend, according to police. Rojas is accused of stalking the woman and Parilla, police said.

He was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with Connecticut license plate AR78215.

Anyone with information on where Rojas may be is asked to call Bridgeport at (203) 576-TIPS.