Bridgeport

Bridgeport police searching for missing woman with dementia

Bridgeport Police

Police are looking for a missing woman from Bridgeport.

A silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Elisena Telfort. She has been missing since Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

She is in the early stages of dementia, according to police.

Telfort is not dressed for winter weather and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and blue or green crocs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She does not drive and does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Bridgeport police at (203) 581-5100.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us