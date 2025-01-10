Bridgeport police searching for missing woman with dementia

Police are looking for a missing woman from Bridgeport.

A silver alert has been issued for 67-year-old Elisena Telfort. She has been missing since Thursday.

She is in the early stages of dementia, according to police.

Telfort is not dressed for winter weather and was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and blue or green crocs.

She does not drive and does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Bridgeport police at (203) 581-5100.