Bristol-Burlington Health District Orders Salons, Tattoo Parlors Closed

The Bristol-Burlington Health District has sent notice for salons and tattoo parlors to close to fight the growing coronavirus threat, according to Bristol’s mayor.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said the order applies to all nail salons, hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors effective as of 5 p.m. Monday.

UPDATED-Under the direction of the Bristol Burlington Health Department, we will cease to be open until further notice... Posted by Hartford County Tattoo & Piercing on Monday, March 16, 2020

The governor has already ordered movie theaters, gyms, restaurants and bars to close indefinitely as of 8 p.m. Monday, with the exception of take-out. Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos have also agreed to close their doors, effective Tuesday at 8 p.m.

As of Monday, 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials are stressing the need for social distancing, which means keeping away from crowded places, large gatherings, and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible.