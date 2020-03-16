coronavirus

Bristol-Burlington Health District Orders Salons, Tattoo Parlors Closed

The Bristol-Burlington Health District has sent notice for salons and tattoo parlors to close to fight the growing coronavirus threat, according to Bristol’s mayor.

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said the order applies to all nail salons, hair salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors effective as of 5 p.m. Monday.

UPDATED-Under the direction of the Bristol Burlington Health Department, we will cease to be open until further notice...

The governor has already ordered movie theaters, gyms, restaurants and bars to close indefinitely as of 8 p.m. Monday, with the exception of take-out. Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos have also agreed to close their doors, effective Tuesday at 8 p.m.

As of Monday, 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials are stressing the need for social distancing, which means keeping away from crowded places, large gatherings, and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible.

Coronavirus Cases Surge to 41 in Connecticut

