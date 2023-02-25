Bristol

Bristol Community Hosts Second Blood Drive in Honor of Fallen Firefighter

By Jolie Sherman

Burlington Volunteer Fire Department

People in Bristol gave blood in honor of a fallen first responder on Saturday.

Colin McFadden was a member of the Burlington Fire Department for six years.

In 2021, he died just two days after responding to a massive fire in New Hartford.

His parents said when he was in the hospital, he depended on blood transfusions.

Today, they are keeping his memory alive by hosting blood drives.

This year marked the second blood drive in his honor.

Those who knew McFadden said he dedicated his life to serving others and was also a part of Bristol's Community Emergency Response Team.

"He was always the first person to be there when we needed him, always the last person to leave to make sure everybody was ready to go. And you, know it was a tremendous to the team and even just the community in general," said Bristol CERT Team Captain Michael Montelli.

"The thing that really stood out about his personality, from the time he was an older teenager, he was helping the community," said Colin's dad Shawn McFadden.

McFadden was 20 years old when he joined the fire department.

