Bristol

Bristol Farmers Market Opens With Social Distancing Measures in Place

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bristol Farmers Market officially opened today with social distancing measures in place.

The market is providing hand sanitizer, setting up traffic patterns and having vendors pre-bag items.

"We're really looking at today as not only the opening of our farmers market which is an extremely popular site here in Bristol but also kind of a hopeful second chapter for 2020 because we've had so much not to celebrate," Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said.

Local

car crash 2 hours ago

One Injured in Niantic Crash, Police Look For Driver

quassy 3 hours ago

Quassy Amusement and Park Reopens With New Safety Guidelines Amid COVID-19

The market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 31.

This article tagged under:

BristolCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutfarmers market
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us