Bristol Farmers Market Opens With Social Distancing Measures in Place

The Bristol Farmers Market officially opened today with social distancing measures in place.

The market is providing hand sanitizer, setting up traffic patterns and having vendors pre-bag items.

"We're really looking at today as not only the opening of our farmers market which is an extremely popular site here in Bristol but also kind of a hopeful second chapter for 2020 because we've had so much not to celebrate," Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said.

The market will be open every Saturday until Oct. 31.