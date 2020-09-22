Bristol

Bristol Issues Mandatory Water Restrictions

Bristol has issued mandatory water restrictions for residents due to ongoing drought conditions.

The city's reservoirs are now below 60% capacity, according to the mayor's office.

The head of the Water and Sewer Department said voluntary restrictions put in place over the summer haven't been effective.

“We issued Voluntary Restrictions in August, hoping that we would see some rainfall in early September, but unfortunately we have not received enough rain to avoid having to issue the Mandatory Restrictions,” said Robert Longo, the department's superintendent.

Starting immediately, residents with even street numbers can water on even days of the month, those with odd street numbers can water on odd days of the month. The limitations apply to washing cars, watering flowers, and any other non-essential outside water uses, the city said.

The city may discontinue water service if the Water and Sewer Department determines that a customer is "jeopardizing the safety and integrity of the water supply," according to the mayor's office.

