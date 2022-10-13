Bristol Officer Shooting Puts Spotlight on Police Mental Health

The death of two Bristol police officers is a somber reminder of the risks all officers face, and the challenges this brings to their mental health.

It's a devastating loss that cuts deep for Connecticut law enforcement.

“These are people who choose a career in protecting the community and when you see how fragile things are, it hurts," former Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara said.

The news of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte's deaths is weighing heavy on the hearts of other officers. MacNamara said the risks of their profession always remains in the back of their minds.

As a result, he stresses mental health is important for them, and it starts by removing the stigma of seeking help.

“Law enforcement officers are supposed to portray that toughness and it's very difficult to come forward and say 'I have a problem,'” MacNamara said.

MacNamara said providing that help is crucial, saying statistically, more officers hurt themselves than get hurt in the line of duty.

“Responding to crisis after crisis does tend to have an effect on a police officer, so we want to make sure that we provide them with the resources and that’s it’s okay to come forward if they’re having trouble," he said.

MacNamara said Connecticut has provided resources like peer-to-peer support groups.

“Share with them. Be their peers and help them process whatever it is they have to go through,” he said.

But what about processing trauma after tragedy for officers?

James O’Dea with Hartford Healthcare said there’s no one size fits all solution, but states the community can play a small part by showing support.

“We all come in contact with law enforcement professionals and if you haven’t thanked a police officer recently, this is not a bad time to start doing that,” O'Dea said.

MacNamara said that support, whether its flowers or signs, can mean a world of difference.

“Having other people rally around you and give you that comfort, really matters for all of us,” MacNamara said.