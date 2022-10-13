‘Bristol Police Heroes Fund' Set Up to Help Officers' Families

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” to support the families after the tragic shooting in Bristol Wednesday night that took the lives of two police officers and put another in the hospital.

The officers, 34-year-old Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy, Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and 26-year-old Officer Alec Iurato, were responding to a 911 call Wednesday night that state police said appears to have been a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

Hamzy died at the scene.

Demonte was transported from the scene and pronounced dead, police said.

Iurato was transported, went through surgery and has been released from the hospital.

The fund has been set up at Thomaston Savings Bank and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are currently being accepted at all branches and there will be additional opportunities to make donations.