Bristol

Bristol police officers show support for fallen officer's daughter heading to school

By Angela Fortuna

Bristol Police Department

To mark the first day of school in Bristol, several police officers came out to wish fallen officer Lt. Dustin DeMonte's daughter a good first day.

Pheobe DeMonte started kindergarten this year, the police department said.

Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a call in October 2022. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot, but survived the ambush.

Officers also wished DeMonte's children well for school last year.

