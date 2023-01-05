Bristol Police Plan to Preserve Memorial for Fallen Officers

Bristol Police are planning to preserve the police cruiser in front of the police station that's been there since the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the line of duty during an ambush-style attack on Oct. 12, 2022.

A police cruiser covered in memorabilia has been parked in front of the police station since the tragedy. Police say the cruiser will be wrapped and brought into their garage so it can be preserved.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The items that have been placed on the police cruiser will be collected and put alongside other memorabilia in front of the police department, according to authorities.

DeMonte, 35, of North Haven, was a 10-and-a-half-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department. He was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools in Bristol.

Hamzy, 34, was born in Bristol and went to Bristol Eastern High School. He was with the Bristol Police Department for eight years and served as a longtime advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.