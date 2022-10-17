Bristol Schools to Close Friday for Officers' Funeral Service

Bristol Public Schools said they'll be closing Friday because of the joint funeral service planned for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who died in the line of duty on Oct. 14.
School officials said the following schools and programs will be closed on Oct. 21:
- Bristol Central High School
- Bristol Eastern High School
- Bristol Preparatory Academy
- Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School
- Chippens Hill Middle School
- Greene-Hills School
- West Bristol School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School
- Ivy Drive Elementary School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- South Side Elementary School
- Stafford Elementary School
- Bristol Early Childhood Center
- Bristol Adult Education
All parochial, out-of-district private and out-of-district magnet school will stay open Friday, according to the school district.
Funeral services will be held for DeMonte and Hamzy at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
On Sunday, the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released a preliminary report about the shooting.
DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call. When police arrived, investigators said the officers spoke to the suspect's brother and ordered him to show his hands and step out of the house. As he stepped out, authorities said gunfire erupted.
According to the Office of the Inspector General, Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds and attacked the officers from behind.
For information on how you can donate to the fallen officers' families, click here.
