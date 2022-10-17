Bristol Schools to Close Friday for Officers' Funeral Service

Bristol Public Schools said they'll be closing Friday because of the joint funeral service planned for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who died in the line of duty on Oct. 14.

School officials said the following schools and programs will be closed on Oct. 21:

Bristol Central High School

Bristol Eastern High School

Bristol Preparatory Academy

Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School

Chippens Hill Middle School

Greene-Hills School

West Bristol School

Edgewood Elementary School

Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School

Ivy Drive Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

South Side Elementary School

Stafford Elementary School

Bristol Early Childhood Center

Bristol Adult Education

All parochial, out-of-district private and out-of-district magnet school will stay open Friday, according to the school district.

Funeral services will be held for DeMonte and Hamzy at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

On Sunday, the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released a preliminary report about the shooting.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call. When police arrived, investigators said the officers spoke to the suspect's brother and ordered him to show his hands and step out of the house. As he stepped out, authorities said gunfire erupted.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, Nicholas Brutcher fired over 80 rounds and attacked the officers from behind.

For information on how you can donate to the fallen officers' families, click here.