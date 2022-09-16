Brookfield Man Traveled to Maine to Have Sex With Minor: Feds

A 30-year-old Brookfield man will spend close to twelve years behind bars after authorities say he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

According to the Maine Department of Justice, Devin Melycher traveled to Gorham, Maine back in August of 2020 where he had sex with a thirteen-year-old girl.

Documents show that Melycher had been corresponding with the teen on Snapchat, among other chat platforms, though it is unclear how these two actually met.

Melycher did not reveal his true age to the thirteen-year-old, telling her he was nineteen.

He also pressured the youth to send, what were described as, sexually explicit images to him.

“The evidence in this case showed that Devin Melycher is a sexual predator who indiscriminately distributed pornographic images of his body across chat platforms without regard to who received them or whether or not they were of legal age in an attempt to interact with them. He preyed upon minors, groomed them, and in the case of this victim, traveled to engage in illegal sexual acts despite knowing the victim was only thirteen," U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said in a statement.

Melycher was sentenced to eleven years and three months in prison, as well as ten years of supervised release.

Anyone that believes a child is being sexually exploited online can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678.