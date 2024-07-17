Animal control looking to rehome two dogs after Burlington shelter reaches capacity

The animal control department serving Burlington and Canton will not accept non-emergency intakes until further notice after its shelter reached capacity.

The Burlington and Canton Animal Control Department announced Tuesday that the shelter, located in Burlington Town Hall, is operating with only its emergency-only kennel available.

However, the department also said the shelter has two dogs — a senior pitbull and a 6-month-old husky — that are slated to become available to foster this weekend.

Anyone who may be interested in fostering either of these dogs is asked to call Animal Control Officer Katie Meskun at (860) 960-6600 before 4 p.m. Thursday.