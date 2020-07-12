Bushmaster Rifle Stolen From State Police Cruiser Has Been Recovered: Police

A semi-automatic rifle stolen from a state police cruiser more than a week ago has been recovered, according to state police.

The department-issued Bushmaster rifle was stolen during a series of car break-ins in the Danielson/Killingly area on July 4.

It is not clear where the rifle was recovered, but state police thanked Hartford police and the FBI in a news release.

Several other items were stolen from the cruiser, including ammunition, a raid jacket, state police identification velcro patches, a police baton, and a gas mask.

Police did not say if any of those items were recovered.